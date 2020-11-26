STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nivar triggers heavy rainfall, normal life affected

NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in several mandals in Nellore and Chittoor; relief centres set up for cyclone victims, holidays declared for educational institutions.

Published: 26th November 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu interacts with evacuated people at a cyclone shelter at Kothapatnam village in Kota mandal of Nellore district on Wednesday | Express

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu interacts with evacuated people at a cyclone shelter at Kothapatnam village in Kota mandal of Nellore district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE /TIRUPATI: Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed Nellore on Wednesday under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Nivar. Several other places in the district, including Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri, Kavali, Atmakur and Gudur, experienced moderate to heavy rains. Normal life affected due to rains in all 12 coastal mandals. 

The district received an average rainfall of 6 cm. Kota received the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Vakadu (13.5 cm), Naidupet, Chittamuru and Kodavaluru (12 cm), Kovur,  Muthukuru and Vidavaluru (11 cm) till 6 pm on Wednesday, according to officials.  

The official machinery set up helpline No. 1077 at the District Emergency Operation Centre for the benefit of people. Many low-lying areas in Nellore city were inundated. Mandals close to Chennai such as Sullurpeta, Tada, DV Satram and Naidupet, received heavy rainfall. Around 100 NDRF and SDRF personnel were deployed in Kota, Vakadu, Kavali, Vidavaluru, Tada, Atmakur, Nellore, Sangam and Indukurpeta for relief and rescue operations. Services of 9th APSP Battalion in Venkatagiri will also be utilised in case of any eventuality. About 750 people were shifted to relief homes in the district. 

Tirupati experiences a downpour under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar on Wednesday | Madhav K

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collector N Prabhakar Reddy and Telugu Ganga Special Collector SV Nageswara Rao are closely monitoring the situation. They visited several rain-hit places and oversaw shifting of people from low-lying areas to relief centres. Special officers were deputed to vulnerable coastal mandals to monitor the relief and rescue operations. Fire, medical and health, agriculture, police, irrigation and revenue officials were put on high alert. Holidays were declared for educational institutions up to  November 27 in view of the cyclone.  

“We have set up 100 relief centres with a capacity of 3,000 families across the district. We will utilise school buildings and government offices as shelter homes. We have started shifting people from vulnerable areas to shelter homes. Food and drinking water are being provided to the evacuees. Medical equipment and generators have been kept ready at Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in the district to offer medical services to people. Special teams have also been deployed on all National Highways and State Highways for clearance of obstacles if any to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic. All steps have been taken to mitigate loss to public properties,” he said.   

In Nellore city, heavy rain coupled with gales started in the early hours of Wednesday. Pogathota, Gandhi statue centre, Trunk Road, Atmakur bus stand area, Haranathapuram, Padmavati Nagar centre and other places were inundated. Several colonies such as Chandrababu Nagar, Sundaraiah Colony, Bhagat Singh Colony, Janardhan Reddy Colony on the outskirts of the city were flooded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nivar Nellore
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp