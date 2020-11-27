Daily count of 8 districts below 100, active Covid cases stand at 12,615 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 1,031 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the State on Thursday, taking the total count past 8.65 lakh. However, with the number of recoveries was slightly more than the daily count, active cases stood at 12,615.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, over 67,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. Guntur, which witnessed a slight decline in new cases in the past few days, reported the highest daily count of 172. The Covid tally of Krishna breached the 45,000-mark with 162 new cases, while West Godavari’s corona count surged past 92,000.

The twin Godavari districts and Chittoor reported more than 100 new cases, while the daily count of eight districts was less than 100. Kurnool registered the lowest daily count of 21. The three North Coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported less than 100 cases each. The combined total of the three districts was less than 150. In Rayalaseema region, the total corona count of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor was less than 250.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries stood at 1,081, keeping the Covid case load steady at a little over 12,000. Eight districts of the State got less than 1,000 active cases now. Vizianagaram has the lowest number of active cases in the State. East Godavari and Krishna accounted for half of the active cases. With 4,000-odd active cases, East Godavari topped the list.

Meanwhile, eight more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 6,970. Of them, two were from Krishna, one each from East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Vizag and West Godavari.