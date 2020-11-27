Nod to minor water projects 

VIJAYAWADA: The State water resources department has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 1,256 crore for taking up minor irrigation system development in Kadapa district under Pulivendula Branch Canal, CBR right canal and under Gandikota Lift Irrigation Scheme. The department has also provided administrative sanction for another Rs 776.5 crore for taking up works under phase-2 and phase-3 of World Bank-assisted Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).
