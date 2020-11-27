STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

One lakh take part in Tungabhadra fete in a day

Pilgrims continued to throng the bathing ghats of River Tungabhadra in large numbers on the seventh day of Pushkarams.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees perform rituals at a pushkar ghat in Kurnool on Thursday.

Devotees perform rituals at a pushkar ghat in Kurnool on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Pilgrims continued to throng the bathing ghats of River Tungabhadra in large numbers on the seventh day of Pushkarams. About one lakh pilgrims took part in the river fete at the 23 pushkar ghats in the district till Thursday evening. 

In a bid to clear the rush at the pushkar ghats, pilgrims were literally forced to leave the place by the authorities soon after taking the holy bath. In view of Covid-19, pilgrims are not  allowed to take a dip in the river. Instead, the shower system was arranged at all the ghats to enable pilgrims to take a bath. Adequate arrangements were also made to facilitate performance of Pinda Pradanam and other rituals by pilgrims at pushkar ghats. Voluntary organisations are providing free food and drinking water to pilgrims at several places. Tiffin centres also came up on the main routes leading to the pushkar ghats. 

Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) chairman Justice L  Narasimha Reddy visited VIP pushkar ghat at Mantralayam and performed rituals. Telangana Upa-Lokayukta V Niranjan Rao visited Mantralayam temple after taking part in the Tungabhadra river fete. Mydukur MLA S Raghurami Reddy took part in the river fete at Panchalingala pushkar ghat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
River Tungabhadra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp