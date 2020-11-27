One lakh take part in Tungabhadra fete in a day

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Pilgrims continued to throng the bathing ghats of River Tungabhadra in large numbers on the seventh day of Pushkarams. About one lakh pilgrims took part in the river fete at the 23 pushkar ghats in the district till Thursday evening.

In a bid to clear the rush at the pushkar ghats, pilgrims were literally forced to leave the place by the authorities soon after taking the holy bath. In view of Covid-19, pilgrims are not allowed to take a dip in the river. Instead, the shower system was arranged at all the ghats to enable pilgrims to take a bath. Adequate arrangements were also made to facilitate performance of Pinda Pradanam and other rituals by pilgrims at pushkar ghats. Voluntary organisations are providing free food and drinking water to pilgrims at several places. Tiffin centres also came up on the main routes leading to the pushkar ghats.

Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) chairman Justice L Narasimha Reddy visited VIP pushkar ghat at Mantralayam and performed rituals. Telangana Upa-Lokayukta V Niranjan Rao visited Mantralayam temple after taking part in the Tungabhadra river fete. Mydukur MLA S Raghurami Reddy took part in the river fete at Panchalingala pushkar ghat.