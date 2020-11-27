VRO caught taking Rs 8,000 bribe in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a village revenue officer (VRO) while taking Rs 8,000 bribe for doing an official favour. According to the ACB officials, the tainted official KV Siva Kasaiah working at Chouta Gogulapalli in Pedda Alavalapadu demanded Rs 10,000 to change the name in the pattadar passbook of Guduri Stephen.

Vexed with the attitude of the official, Stephen lodged a complaint with the ACB officials. Following which, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught the VRO. The tainted official was produced in the Nellore ACB court.