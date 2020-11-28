STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

30.6 lakh people will get house sites, says Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The minister said the Cabinet resolved to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears to government employees and pensioners pending since July 2018 in three phases. 

Published: 28th November 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, resolved to launch ‘Pedalandariki Illu’, a flagship programme of the YSRC government, on December 25. Under the scheme, 30.6 lakh people will get house site pattas. For this, the government has acquired 66,518 acres, valued at Rs 23,000 crore. As many as 25,193 acres are government land, while the remaining 22,342 acres were acquired from private parties.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet resolutions, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said beneficiaries will initially be given D-form pattas, and once the legal cases are resolved, land deeds will be handed over. A total of 17,500 layouts will be developed in 11,000 panchayats for the scheme, he added.
The Cabinet also gave its consent to construct houses for Pedalandariki Illu beneficiaries under YSR - Jagananna Colonies. As many as 28.3 lakh houses will be built in phases over three years.

In the first phase, 16 lakh houses will be constructed in 8,494 layouts. Each house is expected to cost Rs 1.8 lakh, and a total of Rs 28,800 crore will be spent on the scheme. The first phase is to be completed in 18 months, and construction is to begin on December 25.The minister said the Cabinet resolved to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears to government employees and pensioners pending since July 2018 in three phases. 

From July 2018 to January 2019, DA has been increased by 3.144 per cent, which will be paid from January 2021 onwards. DA from January 2019 to July 2019 has been increased by 3.144 per cent and will be paid from July 2021. DA from July 2019 has been enhanced by 5.24 per cent and will be paid to government employees and pensioners from January 2022. 

“Another important decision taken by the Andhra Pradesh government is to pay salaries and pensions to government employees that were withheld in March and April due to the Covid-19 crisis. They will be paid in December and January respectively,” he said. 

The State Cabinet approved the Comprehensive Land Resurvey Project, and under the YSR Jagananna Permanent Land Rights and Land Project Scheme, the survey will commence from December 21.The Cabinet also approved the setting up of the Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation Limited (APSDCL) with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore. An ordinance with regard to APSDCL was issued in September. Its main purpose is planning, funding and financing economic and social development projects and activities in alignment with sustainable development goals. The bill will be introduced in the Winter session of the Assembly, which is to commence on November 30.

The Cabinet has approved a change of the system of levying property tax from the Annual Rental Value basis to the Capital Value (CV) system. Under the new system, the percentage of tax so fixed, is between 0.10 per cent and 0.50 per cent of the CV for residential buildings. It is between 0.2 per cent and 2 per cent of the CV for non-residential buildings, and only Rs 50 is levied as property tax for houses of BPL families. 

The new tax (hike) would be limited to 15 per cent of the existing rate. The CM directed for delinking general funds of urban local bodies from CMSF funds and letting the revenue of urban local bodies be used for their needs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp