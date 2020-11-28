STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A new dawn for these 53 women prisoners

Govt promises to extend help to them to lead respectable lives; sewing machines and ration distributed to them.

Published: 28th November 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Prisoners who were granted remission of life sentence coming out of central prison in Visakhapatnam on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government on Friday set free 53 women who are serving life sentences across different prisons on humanitarian grounds. All the women prisoners released have completed over five years of imprisonment. 

The women who were set free had become eligible for the remission due to their good conduct while serving the sentence. The State Cabinet approved the release of women prisoners based on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the Home Secretary. The 53 women prisoners were released on Friday as per the directive issued by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Mohammad Ahsan Reza (GO 149). 

Of the 53 women prisoners, 19 were released from Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram, 27 from Special Prison for Women in Kadapa, two from Visakhapatnam central prison and five from Nellore central prison. These women were trained in tailoring, embroidery, saree painting, bakery and others. 

Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami Trust distributed sewing machines to the released prisoners. At Rajamahendravaram, MP Margani Bharat distributed one month ration and `500 cash to the released prisoners.

The State government also promised to extend help to these women to lead respectable lives after coming out of jails. Some of these prisoners have completed bachelors degree while serving life sentence. However, the remission of jail term comes with certain terms and conditions. 

The premature release is subject to execution of a personal bond of `50000. Moreover, the women will have to appear before the probation officer and police station concerned once in three months till the completion of the unexpired portion of their jail term. These women who are being set free to lead a normal life will have to face arrest if found committing any criminal offence.

Trained in various trades 
Some of these women have completed degrees during imprisonment, while others learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills
The convicts were given training in various trades as part of correctional services, so that they could lead a dignified life after their release
The Andhra Pradesh Prisons and Reforms Services Department has been striving to ensure the prisoners released on good conduct to lead a dignified life, said Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Mohammad Ahsan Reza
The government issued orders granting remission to 53 life convicts with good conduct

