By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though cyclone Nivar has weakened into a well marked low pressure area over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, South Coastal districts are still facing heavy rain threat as another low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

According to an IMD forecast, it is likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours and may intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach Tamil Nadu - Puducherry coasts on December 2. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in South Coastal districts, at a few places in Rayalaseema and at one or two places in North Coastal districts. Heavy rains may occur at a few places in Guntur and Prakasam. In the last 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall occurred at Kavali in Nellore district.