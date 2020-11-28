STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC allows Discoms to claim Rs 3,103 crore as true-up charges

Discoms sought Rs 19,603 cr from 2014-15 to 2018-19; it will be collected from consumers
 

Published: 28th November 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has disposed of the petitions filed by power distribution companies (Discoms) seeking approval for true-up charges and allowed APSPDCL and APEPDCL to claim only `3,013 crore as true-up charges as against the proposal to collect `19,603 crore between 2014-15 and 2018-19. 

True-up claim is the expenditure incurred by the Discoms over and above the approved annual revenue requirement by the electricity regulatory commission due to variations in actual costs, and would be collected from consumers concerned.

“Total net true up claims allowed for both the Discoms are `3,013 crore only. Accordingly, the petitions (filed by the Discoms for years between 2014-15 and 2018-19) stand disposed of,” chairman of the commission Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and members  Thakur Rama Singh and P Raja Gopala Reddy said in their order dated November 26. The Discoms have only one way to claim the true-up charges and that is, from the consumers, sources added.

Though the commission arrived at the final true-up for all the years to be `4,939 crore, it deducted the additional agriculture subsidy already paid and the renewable energy certificate (REC) income of `1,926 crore and finalised the net true-up as `3,103 crore. 

According to the petitions filed by the Discoms, true-up charges claims for the years 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 stood at `861 crore, `11,144 crore, `3,257 crore and `4,342 crore, respectively. The Discoms, in the last few years, cited the deviations in cost of actual power procurement, fixed costs and variable costs, and carrying costs as reasons for the drastic change in actual costs as against the approved costs by the commission. 

The commission held public hearings on the same and received several objections opposing the true-up charges, stating that the consumers can’t be burdened. A few objectors even alleged that the true-up claims were “suspicious” and urged the commission not to approve them. However, after thoroughly taking into all the factors as per the laid down rules, the commission approved `3,103 crore as true-up claims as against the Discoms’ claims of `19,603 crore. In the approved true-up claims, the commission rejected Discoms’ filings of 2014-15. For the remaining three years, the net claims were approved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp