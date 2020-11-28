Can’t submit Amaravati expenditure details, Accountant General tells HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Accountant General has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it may not be feasible to submit details pertaining to the expenditure incurred on the construction of Amaravati. Pointing out that they audit figures submitted by the executive, the Accountant General explained that audit reports of a State are sent to the legislature through the Governor.

In the case of the Centre, the audit reports are sent to Parliament through the President.State Deputy Accountant General Aditya RB submitted to the court that such audit reports are meant only for the legislature under Article 151(2) and cannot be made public.

The High Court has made the Accountant General a respondent in the petition filed by one Mandava Ramesh seeking a directive to the government to resume Amaravati construction works.

It has also directed him to file a counter.The Accountant General filed the affidavit and clarified that details of Amaravati expenditure cannot be submitted by his office.