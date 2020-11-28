RGUKT CET postponed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to Cyclone Nivar, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies- Common Entrance Test (RGUKT CET)-2020 has been postponed to December 5 (Saturday). The exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 28. The convener of RGUKT CET also informed that no further changes in the hall tickets will be allowed. Students are to be present at the allotted exam centres two hours before the commencement of the examination along with their hall ticket and identification certification.