Ryots released on bail meet Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the ‘high-handed behaviour’ and ‘arm-twisting tactics’ of the YSRC government to suppress the Amaravati farmers’ agitation.

Terming the SC, ST atrocities cases filed against the Dalit farmers in Krishnayapalem in Amaravati “highly condemnable”, he assured that the TDP will extend support to those waging a relentless struggle against the government.

The Krishnayapalem farmers, who were jailed and later released on bail, met Lokesh at Undavalli and narrated their harrowing experiences. They thanked him for the TDP support. They said that they did not resort to any unlawful activity but obstructed those coming from outside to the Capital city area.