STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

625 test positive, five die of coronavirus in a day in Andhra Pradesh

Recoveries, meanwhile, were almost double the number of fresh infections, bringing down the active cases under 12,000.

Published: 29th November 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

temperature test

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state reported under 1,000 new cases of coronavirus for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The one-day spike in seven districts was less than 50 infections each, and under 100 in five districts. Also, five more casualties took the Covid-19 toll to 6,981.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 49,348 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, out of which only 625 tested positive. District-wise, Krishna recorded the highest number with 103 infections in a day, followed by 93 in West Godavari; Srikakulam and Kadapa saw the lowest growths of 16 and 19 new cases, respectively. 

Recoveries, meanwhile, were almost double the number of fresh infections, bringing down the active cases under 12,000. As on Saturday, 10 of 13 districts have less than 1,000 active cases each with the lowest 193 in Srikakulam. East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur are contributing over 50 per cent to the overall active caseload. 

The State, so far, has reported over 8.48 lakh recoveries out of the total 8.67 lakh Covid cases. The recovery rate stands at 97.86 per cent, higher than the national average and highest among the larger States in the country. Out of the five casualties, Krishna and West Godavari reported two each, and Vizag one. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp