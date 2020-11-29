625 test positive, five die of coronavirus in a day in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state reported under 1,000 new cases of coronavirus for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The one-day spike in seven districts was less than 50 infections each, and under 100 in five districts. Also, five more casualties took the Covid-19 toll to 6,981.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 49,348 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, out of which only 625 tested positive. District-wise, Krishna recorded the highest number with 103 infections in a day, followed by 93 in West Godavari; Srikakulam and Kadapa saw the lowest growths of 16 and 19 new cases, respectively.

Recoveries, meanwhile, were almost double the number of fresh infections, bringing down the active cases under 12,000. As on Saturday, 10 of 13 districts have less than 1,000 active cases each with the lowest 193 in Srikakulam. East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur are contributing over 50 per cent to the overall active caseload.

The State, so far, has reported over 8.48 lakh recoveries out of the total 8.67 lakh Covid cases. The recovery rate stands at 97.86 per cent, higher than the national average and highest among the larger States in the country. Out of the five casualties, Krishna and West Godavari reported two each, and Vizag one.