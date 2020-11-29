STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra minister Perni Nani escapes spade attack unhurt

Published: 29th November 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Attacker Badugu Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Transport and Information and Public Relations minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) escaped unhurt a spade attack by a person at the former's residence in Machilipatnam on Sunday afternoon.

The attacker, identified as a mason, was overpowered by the minister's gunman and handed over to the police. People from nearby villages visited Nani's residence on Sunday to attend the ceremony of the minister's mother, who passed away recently. As Nani was coming out of his residence, a man came towards the minister and bent down to prostrate on the legs of the minister. Suddenly, the attacker whipped out a small spade used in masonry work and tried to attack the minister in the abdomen.

"The weapon brushed the buckle of my trouser. The person tried to attack once again but my gunman caught him,'' Nani told reporters. Nani said he saw the attacker on a couple of occasions but he was not aware of the reason behind the attack.

The attacker was shifted to Machilipatnam police headquarters for questioning. According to police officials, the attacker identified as Badugu Nageswara Rao was in an inebriated condition. Police are looking into the angle of old rivalry behind the attack.

A couple of months back, Nani's close associate Moka Bhaskar was brutally murdered in Machilipatnam allegedly by his political rival Chinni. Former minister in previous N Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet Kollu Ravindra was also arrested in the case on charges of plotting the murder of Moka Bhaskar.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

