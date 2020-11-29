STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Light to moderate rains likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Light to moderate rains are likely in a few places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday, while it will be dry weather in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Following incessant rains due to Cyclone Nivar, surplus water being released from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Light to moderate rains are likely in a few places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday, while it will be dry weather in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD reports state that the well-marked Low-Pressure Area over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal reduced to a Low-Pressure Area on Friday night and became less marked on Saturday morning. The associated Cyclonic Circulation has also become less marked.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south the Andaman Sea, a Low-Pressure Area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Equatorial Indian Ocean.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach the south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2.

In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, rainfall occurred at most places across the State with Amalapuram in East Godavari district recording the highest rainfall of 6 cm, followed by 5 cm in Macherla of Guntur district, 4 cm in Addanki of Prakasam district, Yemmiganur in Kurnool district, Chapad and Simhadripuram of Kadapa district. One to three cm of rain was reported from various places across the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Andhra weather Andhra rains
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp