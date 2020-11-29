Light to moderate rains likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains are likely in a few places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday, while it will be dry weather in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD reports state that the well-marked Low-Pressure Area over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal reduced to a Low-Pressure Area on Friday night and became less marked on Saturday morning. The associated Cyclonic Circulation has also become less marked.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south the Andaman Sea, a Low-Pressure Area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Equatorial Indian Ocean.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach the south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2.

In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, rainfall occurred at most places across the State with Amalapuram in East Godavari district recording the highest rainfall of 6 cm, followed by 5 cm in Macherla of Guntur district, 4 cm in Addanki of Prakasam district, Yemmiganur in Kurnool district, Chapad and Simhadripuram of Kadapa district. One to three cm of rain was reported from various places across the State.