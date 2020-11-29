STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirumala temple owns 8,088 acres of land in country

This was revealed by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy here on Saturday, while releasing a white paper on the immovable assets of the temple. 

Published: 29th November 2020

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the world-famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, has owned 1,128 immovable assets across the country, measuring 8,088.89 acres of land. Of the total, 141 assets measuring 335.21 acres were auctioned by the TTD from 1974 to 2014. Of them, 61 are agriculture lands measuring 293 acres.

The remaining 80 are non-agriculture assets measuring 42.21 acres (2,04,342.36 sq yards) costing Rs 6.13 crore. This was revealed by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy here on Saturday, while releasing a white paper on the immovable assets of the temple. 

As of November 28, 2020, the TTD has possessed 987 assets spread over 7,753.68 acres. Of the total, 172 assets measuring 1,792.41 acres are agriculture lands and 815 non-agriculture lands measuring 5,961.27 acres (2,88,52,546.8 sq yards)

Speaking to mediapersons after the TTD Trust Board meeting at Tirumala, Subba Reddy said the TTD meeting held on May 28 this year  under his chairmanship resolved to release a white paper on the lands donated to Venkateswara temple by devotees. 

Officials told to conduct survey of TTD lands

The lands include encroached ones, which are not in use and unproductive assets. “Today, we released the white paper on assets. There are 1,128 assets measuring 8,088.89 acres of land,” he disclosed. However, he said they are not aware of the total worth of assets as they could not take up physical verification of the lands due to the Covid- 19 pandemic.

The officials concerned have been instructed to conduct a survey of lands, besides physical verification, with the help of revenue authorities, he said. The TTD resolved to release the white paper following a controversy over the proposed sale of five unproductive assets in Tamil Nadu by the previous Trust Board.

Subba Reddy made it clear that the TTD has no intention of selling or auction the lands donated to Sri Venkateswara temple by devotees. Of the total 1,128 assets, 233 are agriculture lands measuring 2,085.41 acres. The remaining 895 assets are non-agriculture lands. They are mainly house sites measuring 6,003.48 acres (2,90,56,843.88 sq yards).

