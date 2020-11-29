YSR Kreeda Puraskaralu: 46 players get Rs 19.09 lakh cash prize 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz handed over a cash prize of Rs 19.09 lakh and appreciation certificates to 46 sportspersons under YSR Kreeda Puraskaralu at his camp office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the district administration with the help of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has been implementing various schemes for encouraging budding players. District Sports Authority CEO Prasad, chief coach Srinivasa Rao and others were present.