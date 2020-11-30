Demand for agriculture polytechnic courses in Andhra on the rise

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: There is an increasing demand for the courses being offered through agriculture polytechnics. With more opportunities opening up in the agriculture sector, demand for agriculture technicians is also increasing. Village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras have also increased the job opportunities.

Unlike before, those doing agriculture polytechnic courses can pursue higher studies in agriculture as well as other streams now. Further, there is a lateral entry scheme for BSc (agriculture) and BTec (agriculture engineering), with limited seats reserved for those qualifying the entrance test (AGRI CET). “Following increased demand for trained human resources for various issues pertaining to agriculture and allied sectors, diploma courses in agriculture were introduced through agriculture polytechnics two decades ago in a limited number and today, the number of polytechnics (government and private) have increased several folds, which only testifies the growing demand,” said Dr T Gopi Krishna, principal scientist (extension) and public relation officer of Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU).

In 1999, two agriculture polytechnics — one at Anakapalle of Visakhapatnam and another at Marutur of West Godavari — were set up and in the following years, several more came up. Majority of the polytechnics offer three diploma courses — agriculture, seeds technology and organic agriculture, which are of two years duration (Telugu medium). Three-year diploma course in agricultural engineering is offered in a couple of polytechnics.

Over the past two decades, the number of seats being offered in agriculture polytechnics has increased to 4,120, of which 620 are in government colleges and 3,500 in private colleges. RGUKT is conducting the common entrance test for these diploma courses. This year, the entrance examination will be held on December 5.

Though opportunities in the government sector are limited, with increasing number of FPOs, food processing units and community farming, demand for the trained personnel is expected to increase. As 75 per cent seats are reserved for rural candidates, those completing class 10 and looking for an alternative to intermediate will opt for the agriculture polytechnic.