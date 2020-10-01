STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-positive Andhra Pradesh AAG appears for a case from hospital bed

Sudhakar Reddy appeared through video-conference facility from the hospital bed with IV fluids injected to one hand and oximeter attached to the other.

Published: 01st October 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:48 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an instance that took the judges and officials of the Andhra Pradesh High Court by surprise, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday attended a case hearing from the hospital bed. 

Sudhakar Reddy who tested positive for COVID-19, has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.When the petition filed by the private DEd college managements against the government’s refusal for intake of students came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Umadevi, Sudhakar Reddy attended the hearing through the video-conference facility from the hospital bed with IV fluids injected to one hand and oximeter attached to the other.

“I am battling Covid. This may be my last case, please hear my arguments,’’ Sudhakar Reddy submitted. 

To instill confidence in him, the High Court judges told the AAG that he would recover from the virus soon.

“I pray to god that it will happen,’’ Sudhakar Reddy replied, and thanked the judges for their concern towards his health.

Later, the case was posted to October 16 after the college managements sought more time to file their counter.

