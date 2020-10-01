Sarada Peetham seer hails Babri Masjid verdict

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati on Wednesday hailed the CBI special court verdict in Babri Masjid case.

In a statement here, the seer said the court upheld the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ of the country.

The verdict brought a 25-year-long wait to an end, he said. He welcomed acquittal of all the accused in the case.

​Meanwhile, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao welcomed the acquittal of those accused in Babri case by a special CBI court and said that the decision exposed the lies of Congress.

