Sarada Peetham seer hails Babri Masjid verdict
Meanwhile, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao welcomed the acquittal of those accused in Babri case by a special CBI court and said that the decision exposed the lies of Congress.
Published: 01st October 2020 10:22 AM | Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:22 AM | A+A A-
VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati on Wednesday hailed the CBI special court verdict in Babri Masjid case.
In a statement here, the seer said the court upheld the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ of the country.
The verdict brought a 25-year-long wait to an end, he said. He welcomed acquittal of all the accused in the case.
Meanwhile, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao welcomed the acquittal of those accused in Babri case by a special CBI court and said that the decision exposed the lies of Congress.
ALSO WATCH: