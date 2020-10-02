STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government to set up procurement centre in every village

Special Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing PS Pradyumna said the Andhra Pradesh government announced an aggressive procurement policy.

Farmers, Agriculture

In the absence of competitive price, the crop will be purchased at the MSP.  (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the poster of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops announced by the government for the 2020-21 fiscal, which includes current Kharif and coming Rabi crops.

The poster was released in the presence of Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, special chief secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, commissioner (marketing) PS Pradyumna, agriculture commissioner H Arun Kumar and others. Posters will be displayed at all Rythu Bharosa Kendras from October 5. Keeping his promise, the Chief Minister announced the support price well before the start of the Rabi sowing season.  

Special Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing PS Pradyumna said the State government announced an aggressive procurement policy. “Last year, the State government procured agriculture produce worth Rs  3,300 crore at MSP. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, we will arrange a procurement centre in every village, probably the first State in the country to do so. With this, the farmers can sell their produce in their villages,” he said. 

In the absence of competitive price, the crop will be purchased at the MSP. “This year, procurement will start from October 15. We are planning to procure about 3 to 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of crops. Small and marginal farmers will get priority in the crop procurement process,” Pradyumna said and added that the government will procure produce through RBKs to create competition in the market.

Farmers have to register details of their produce with e-Karshak and get themselves enrolled with Village Agriculture Assistants or Village Horticulture Assistants in the RBKs to sell their produce. The MSP for paddy (common variety) is Rs  1,868 per quintal and Rs  1,888 per quintal for A grade variety. MSP for a total of 24 crops including onion and banana was announced. MSP of turmeric is fixed at Rs  6,850 per quintal, chilli Rs  7,000, onions  Rs  770, maize Rs  1,850 and groundnut Rs  5,275 per quintal. 

“The Centre has already announced MSP for some crops. The State government announced MSP for several other crops for which MSP was not announced by the Centre to help farmers. The MSP was announced based on cost of cultivation, same as the formula adopted by the Centre,” Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-president MVS Nagi Reddy told The New Indian Express. He said the food grain production is expected to be more than the previous year. However, farmer organisations say there is no difference in the MSP announced by the State and Centre and demanded more MSP than what was announced by the Centre.

