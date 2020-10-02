STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t ignore anti-judiciary remarks: Andhra Pradesh High Court

Making it clear that people will benefit only if there is confidence in the judiciary, the court said it will not be a mute spectator to social media posts damaging its reputation.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday warned that any attempt to lower the dignity of the judiciary, one of the three pillars of democracy, thereby projecting it as redundant, might lead to internal strife. 

Making it clear that people will benefit only if there is confidence in the judiciary, the court said it will not be a mute spectator to social media posts damaging its reputation. It also said it will ascertain if there is a conspiracy behind social media posts targeting the judiciary.

The court added that those who do not have faith in the judiciary can go to Parliament and seek abolishment of the AP High Court. The remarks assume significance in the wake of YSRC MPs’ speeches in the recent Parliament session.

The Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Uma Devi on Thursday heard the petition filed earlier by the High Court in-charge registrar stating that there was no further action on the case filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into social media posts targeting courts and judges of the High Court. 

The Bench warned the government that it will have to use the powers bestowed by the Constitution if there is no rule of law in the State. Observing that never in the past were there social media posts targeting the judiciary, the Bench said if it does not take the matter seriously, a situation might arise wherein individuals take law into their hands. 

It suggested to the social media platforms not to allow such posts. Senior advocates Harish Salve, Sajan Poovayya and others representing the social media platforms said they will cooperate in protecting the dignity of the courts. 

As some social media platforms are yet to file their counter, the court gave them time and posted the matter to October 6. 

