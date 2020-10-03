1,454 acres allotted for solar plant in Andhra Pradesh's Donakonda

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government is making efforts to set up a mega solar power plant at Donakonda.

The previous TDP regime had planned a mega industrial hub at Donakonda through APIIC.

The government recently issued an order allocating 1,454 acres of APIIC land to the AP Green Energy Corporation Limited (APGECL) for the establishment of solar power plant.

The government has also agreed to allocate around 3,000 acres of land at Donakonda for the establishment of defence manufacturing units. A team of experts recently inspected the proposed land and conducted soil tests.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries & Commerce) R Karikal Valaven conducted a review meeting with the Prakasam district authorities on measures to be taken to make the region a mega industrial hub. He underlined the need for expediting acquisition of land for the proposed Donakonda industrial corridor, which needs 25,825 acres of land. Around 12,600 acres of government land has already been identified in Donakonda for the purpose.

The government wants to acquire another 13,000 acres in Donakonda mandal. About 3,000 acres of land in Ragamakkapalli, Indlasamudram, Bhumanapalli, Rudrasamudram and Munganapudi and other villages has been allocated to the APIIC for the development of industrial infrastructure.