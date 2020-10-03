3,683 active COVID-19 cases in Srikakulam, 251 more test positive in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam recorded 223 new cases on Friday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 40,437. As many as 366 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals and care centres.

At present, there are only 3,683 active cases in the district. Of the total, 2,342 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation, 837 in care centres and 504 in hospitals. As many as 4,306 samples were collected on Friday, increasing the total to 4,42,037.

Vizianagaram reported 251 cases, raising the corona count to 35,772. The total recoveries increased to 32,677 in the district as 456 more Covid patients were discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases in the district stood at 2,828. Majority of them undergoing treatment in home isolation.