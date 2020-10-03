No district in Andhra Pradesh records four-digit daily COVID-19 count even as state tally crosses 7 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 6,555 fresh cases emerged in the State in the last 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, increasing the Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh to 7,06,790.

The total recoveries rose to 6,43,993 with 7,485 more patients discharged from Covid hospitals. With 31 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the Covid toll increased to 5,900. At present, the number of active cases is 56,897.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, 70,399 samples, including 33,969 rapid antigen samples, were tested.

A total of 59,48,534 samples have been tested in the State so far.

None of the 13 districts recorded more than 1,000 new cases. East Godavari reported the highest number of 975 cases, followed by West Godavari with 930 cases and Chittoor with 925 cases.

Kurnool recorded the lowest number of 204 cases. The daily count of fresh cases was less than 300 in four districts.East Godavari continued to top the list with 99,135 cases, followed by West Godavari with 68,390, Chittoor with 63,671, Anantapur with 58,041, Kurnool with 56,627, Guntur with 55,735, Nellore with 53,293 and Visakhapatnam with 50,602.

The corona tally of eight districts crossed the 50,000-mark. Krishna is the only district with a Covid total of less than 30,000 and its count stood at 28,325.

Of the total 31 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Krishna reported six deaths, Anantapur and East Godavari four each, Chittoor, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam three each, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari two each, Kadapa and Srikakulam one each. No deaths were reported from Nellore and Vizianagaram.

Vizag corona tally breaches 51-mark

Visakhapatnam: The district crossed the 51,000-mark in Covid-19 count as 297 new cases were reported on Friday as against 277 on Thursday.

Three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to a Covid-19 bulletin released on Friday. With this, the total number of cases increased to 51,114 and the toll rose to 409.

At present, there are 3,819 active cases in the district against 3,804 on Thursday, the bulletin stated.