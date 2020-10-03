Rajya Sabha MP Ayodhya Ramireddy seeks people’s support for better swachh ranking for Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha held Swachh Bharat-One step forward for Swachh Guntur’ programme here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Rajya Sabha MP Ayodhya Ramireddy, MLC Dokka Manikyavara Prasad and Collector and GMC special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar flagged off e-auto-rickshaws.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that the GMC was implementing many cleanliness programmes to achieve better Swachh ranking in 2021.

He sought people’s support for improving Swachh ranking. All precautions must be taken by the sanitary workers while clearing silt, cleaning side drains and while collecting wet and dry waste from households, he added.

Collector Anand Kumar said that the GMC is planning to beautify the city. He sought the support of people to help Guntur city achieve best ranking like Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that the GMC employees must create awareness among women about the advantages of home compost. He said women if they start home compost, automatically the garbage would reduce.