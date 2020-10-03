STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relevance of Gandhian values highlighted

Paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, he recalled the key role of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

Published: 03rd October 2020

A boy garlands the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Vizag on Friday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM deemed to be University is committed to imbibing the values of Mahatma Gandhi and abiding by his philosophy to transform the young generation, GITAM president M Sribharath said during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here on Friday.

He said GITAM founder president MVVS Murthi was deeply impressed and influenced by Gandhi, while establishing the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM). The university is following in Gandhi’s footsteps in a bid to strengthen higher education with human values and strong human resources.  
Later, Sribharath distributed Gandhi autobiography books to all university officials. GITAM vice-president M Gangadhara Rao, vice-chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna and others offered floral tribute to Gandhi statue. 

As part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, GITAM School of Gandhian Studies organised a webinar on Mahatma Gandhi. Kanpur IIT psychiatrist Alok Bajpai delivered a talk on “One hour with Gandhi”. He said that Gandhi’s every word and act was a conscious effort at transformation and he was one of the most remarkable experiments in the human race. V-C Prof K Sivaramakrishna, School of Gandhian Studies director B Nalini and others were present.

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) celebrated the culmination of two-year-long celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at its premises.

As part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, VSEZ zonal development commissioner ARM Reddy planted sandalwood saplings on the premises of the administrative building, and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a building for housekeeping teams, as a gesture of their contribution to the cleanliness of the zone for Rs 15 lakh.  

This will facilitate more hygiene on the campus, ARM Reddy said. On the occasion, VSEZ  ignited a 50 kg/hour incinerator to dispose of all combustible waste from the zone.

To carry forward the spirit of cleanliness, ARM Reddy said that Swachhata Hi Seva campaign will be organized at VSEZ in October.  

“VSEZ has taken steps to create awareness among all employees and the units to phase out usage of single-use plastic and gave a call to all the SEZs to organise “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign in the SEZs and units.  All the SEZs and SEZ units and their employees have actively participated in the campaign,” the commissioner said. 

As part of Gandhi Jayanti fete, Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy said that everyone should take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and truth since the principles will lead the way for a better society. Paying tribute to the Father of the Nation, he recalled the key role of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

