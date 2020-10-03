Tribal medical college to come up in Andhra Pradesh's Paderu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dr YSR Tribal Medical College for which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone on Friday, will be built in Paderu at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Thirty-five acres of land belonging to the model residential polytechnic has been earmarked for the 500-bed hospital, medical college, hostel and staff quarters at Talarasingi in Paderu mandal.

As many as 22 main buildings and ancillary buildings will be constructed and the total built up area will be 1,406 square metres. The intake of the medical college has been proposed as 100 MBBS seats in accordance with the latest Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines with a scope for expansion to 150 seats.

The nursing college was proposed with 60 seats in tune with the Indian Nursing Council norms. Student hostel for first-year students with triple sharing and second-year to fifth-year single rooms, hostel for nursing students and residential accommodation for teaching and non-teaching staff will be constructed on the campus. Support facilities and amenities such as central drug stores, canteen and a shopping centre have also been proposed.