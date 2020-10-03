YSRC government trying to cover up death of Dalit youth: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the YSRC government of trying to cover up the suspicious death of another Dalit youth Ajay during the custody of the excise police in Vijayawada.

He said that efforts were on to show ill-health as the cause behind the death of Ajay and the family members of the deceased person were allegedly threatened against opening their mouth on the issue.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Lokesh said that the Dalit youth was called in the name of investigation and was badly beaten that led to his eventual death.

The death occurred while Ajay was in the custody of the Special Enforcement Bureau.