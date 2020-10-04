Civils prelims exam at 68 centres in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday. The exam will be held in two sessions - from 9:30 to 11:30 am and from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

A total of 68 centres have been set up in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Anantapur for the exam in the State. Entry to the examination hall will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled time. Due to Covid-19, candidates will not be frisked. Bags, mobile phones, electronic gadgets or any other equipment are not allowed inside the exam hall.

All these areas will also be sanitised after the completion of first and before the commencement of the second session. Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all examination functionaries as well as candidates. Hand sanitiser of 50 ml, face masks and gloves in adequate quantity will be made available in examination rooms for candidates.

Srikakulam daily count comes down to 175

Srikakulam/ Vizianagaram: Srikakulam recorded 175 new corona cases on Saturday, which is the lowest single day spike in the last three months. The Covid-19 tally of the district stood at 40,612 now. In all, 317 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals and care centres, leaving only 3,539 active cases in the district. Of them, 2,186 are undergoing treatment in home isolation, 885 in Covid care centres and 468 in hospitals. About 5,050 samples were collected on Saturday,