‘People’s doctor’ Gangi Reddy passes away

Noted doctor EC Gangi Reddy passed away in the early hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.  

Published: 04th October 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 08:14 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tribute to his father-in-law EC Gangi Reddy at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Noted doctor EC Gangi Reddy passed away in the early hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.  The 72-year-old was the father-in-law of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Popularly known as the people’s doctor in Pulivendula, Gangi Reddy, a pediatrician, had been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. His body was brought to Pulivendula. He is survived by wife Sugunamma, daughter YS Bharathi Reddy and son EC Dinesh Reddy.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and wife Bharathi Reddy arrived in Pulivendula in a special flight to pay homage to the departed soul.

Gangi Reddy’s body was brought from Hyderabad to Pulivendula at around 1 p.m. Later, a funeral procession, attended by a large number of people including a host of MPs, MLAs, and YSRC party leaders, was taken out in Pulivendula. Slogans like ‘Gangi Reddy amar rahe’, ‘Gang Reddy johar’ were raised during the funeral procession. He was buried in the YSR family burial ground in the town. 

Gangi Reddy also served as Pulivendula mandal president from 2001 to 2005 and had taken out a 78-km-long padayatra in 2003 demanding seeds for farmers during Rabi season. In the evening, the Chief Minister returned to Vijayawada in a special flight. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed his profound grief and sadness at the demise of Gangi Reddy. He  express his heartfelt condolences to the Chief Minister, his wife YS Bharathi and members of the bereaved family.

