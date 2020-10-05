Made-in-India Coast Guard fast patrol vessel reaches Kakinada port

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: CGS Kanaklata Barua, a state-of-the-art Coast Guard Fast Patrol Vessel commissioned on September 30, arrived at Kakinada port, its permanent base, on Sunday. The vessel, equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems, is the fifth in the series of the five Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) being built by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata.

The vessel, with 308 tonnes displacement, is 51 metres long and can attain a speed upto 35 knots. The FPV is capable of operation in coastal areas and maritime zones of India, including island territories. The FPV will be extensively deployed for coastal and offshore patrolling, policing the maritime zones of the country for enhancing maritime domain awareness and control.

The FPVs are a potent platform for close to coast surveillance including the duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard Act, to safeguard the maritime interests of the country.

Presently, Indian Coast Guard fleet in Kakinada has three ships. With the arrival of ICGS Kanaklata Barua, the Coast Guard has more prowess to address the emerging security challenges along the sensitive Kakinada coast, the energy hub of India. The FPV is commanded by Commandant (JG) Subhash Kapoor, with a team of 33 men.