Stats wrong, Andhra didn’t have most cases against police: DIG Technical Services Pala Raju

During verification, it was found that incorrect information was sent to the NCRB. 

Published: 05th October 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DIG Technical Services G Pala Raju

Andhra Pradesh DIG Technical Services G Pala Raju (Photo | Facebook)

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After getting the top rank in the ‘cases booked against police’ category in the Crime In India-2019 report released recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Andhra Pradesh police want to write to the Bureau saying “inaccurate” data was sent to it, and request for the figures to be revised.

In Volume-III of the NCRB data for 2019, the number of cases registered against police personnel in the State was reported as 1,681, but the actual number of such cases was just 111, official sources said, adding that incorrect figures were published due to mistakes committed by three police units of the State.

Andhra Pradesh topping the chart in terms of cases against its own personnel came as a surprise to the department. As per the NCRB data, AP was followed by Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang reportedly ordered for district-wise verification of the data on ‘cases filed against the police’ that were sent to the NCRB. During verification, it was found that incorrect information was sent to the NCRB. 

“Data from three units — Chittoor, Visakhapatnam City and Visakhapatnam Rural — were sent without verification. That is why AP topped the list of States in terms of cases against its own personnel. We are preparing the documents needed to rectify the mistake, which has dented the image of the State police,” DIG Technical Services G Pala Raju told TNIE.

