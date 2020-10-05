Two-time Visakhapatnam South MLA Dronamraju Srinivas dies at 59 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MLA and VMRDA chairperson Dronamraju Srinivas, 59, died at a hospital on Sunday evening. He was undergoing treatment for lung infection after recovering from coronavirus. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Entering politics following in the footsteps of his father Dronamraju Satyanarayana, Srinivas made his mark in politics with his own style of functioning. He was elected twice to the State Assembly from Visakhapatnam South. He was first elected to the Assembly in the by-election held following the death of his father Dronamraju Satyanarayana. He was elected from the same constituency in 2009 also.

He remained in the Congress even after the bifurcation. Srinivas joined the YSRC just before the 2019 elections, but lost the election by a slender margin. Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chose him as the chairman of the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

Born in 1961, Srinivas made his political debut in the NSUI while he was studying at L Bullayya College in 1980-81. He became Youth Congress district secretary in 1987. He was Congress district vice-president from 1997-2000. He worked as DCC president from 2001 to 2006.

He maintained cordial relations with leaders at the State and national level irrespective of their party affiliations. Srinivas maintained a clean track record during his long political career. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow and shock over the death of Srinivas. He said Srinivas was a soft-spoken and committed party leader. The Dronamraju family always played a key role in north Andhra, he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy said he has no words to express his grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Srinivas. Vijaysai said it was a great loss to the party and people of North Andhra.

YSRC leaders and workers led by minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao paid homage to Srinvas at a meeting held at the party office. Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanndendra Saraswati said that Srinvas was committed to values in public life. Srinivas had good relations with peetham, the seer said. Mortal remains of Srinivas will be kept at his residence at Peda Waltair till Monday afternoon for the public to pay their last respects.