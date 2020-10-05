YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh slams TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for ‘false remarks’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh on Sunday criticised the TDP for making allegations against the functioning of village and ward secretariat system in the State. The MLA praised the services of village volunteers for relentlessly serving the corona-affected people.

“Four lakh volunteers are working like warriors for a genuine cause. At the same time, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has run away to Hyderabad. He is making false statements against the government just to prove his existence,” he alleged. Ramesh felt that it was not proper to criticise the entire set up for the mistakes committed by one or two.