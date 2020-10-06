Two students from Andhra Pradesh top JEE

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

VIJAYAWADA: Two students from Andhra Pradesh — Landa Jitendra of Vizianagaram and Gangula Bhuvan Reddy of Kadapa — made it to the list of toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 results declared by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday. With a score of 318/396, Jitendra bagged the All-India first rank under the OBC category and the overall All India 14th rank, while Bhuvan scored 345/396 and bagged the All-India second rank in the common rank list (CRL) and EWS categories.

Chirag Falor of Pune bagged the All-India first rank with a score of 352/396. Sharing his experience with TNIE, Jitendra said no matter how much one studies, the JEE Advanced will be difficult. “The point is not how much you study but how well you study and understand the concepts. I studied for 12 to 13 hours daily.”

Give your mind at least one hour break, JEE topper advises aspirants

“I would give two suggestions to future aspirants - first, understand the concepts, and any exam, Mains or Advanced, will be easy to crack. Second, give your mind a break of at least one hour. Watch TV or do anything to take a break from studies. Our mind needs rest from studies. If you study too much, your mind gets exhausted and you cannot understand anything,” Jitendra said.

Bhuvan, who hails from Proddutur in Kadapa, told TNIE, “I studied for 11 to 12 hours every day. I give the credit of my success to my teachers and parents who supported me throughout and helped me stay calm mentally in the exhausting process of studying.” Bhuvan studied till Class 7 in Proddutur, and then moved to a private school in Vijayawada.Both Jitendra and Bhuvan studied for their entrance exam at the same institute in Vijayawada. They had been preparing for the exam from their school days.

Apart from Jitendra, four others bagged ranks below 50 and five bagged ranks between 50 and 100 in the OBC category from the State. Besides Bhuvan, six students bagged ranks below 50 and three bagged ranks between 50 and 100 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. Jitendra and Bhuvan had bagged All-India first and 26th rank in JEE Mains respectively.

While both of them got into IIT-Madras zone based on their scores, they aim to get admitted to IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science. “I love maths and it is the most crucial subject for computer science (CS). IIT-Bombay is the best for CS and so I wish to get admitted there,” said Jitendra. Their admission will be decided after the counselling sessions, which will begin from Tuesday.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 has been set up by the Ministry of Education to begin the process of admissions to 111 institutes for 2020-21. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).As many as 1,50,838 candidates appeared for papers one and two of JEE Advanced. Of them, 43,204 qualified.