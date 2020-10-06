STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two students from Andhra Pradesh top JEE

Chirag Falor of Pune bagged the All-India first rank with a score of 352/396. Sharing his experience with TNIE, Jitendra said no matter how much one studies, the JEE Advanced will be difficult

Published: 06th October 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

results; exam

For representational purposes

By  Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Two students from Andhra Pradesh — Landa Jitendra of Vizianagaram and Gangula Bhuvan Reddy of Kadapa — made it to the list of toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 results declared by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday. With a score of 318/396, Jitendra bagged the All-India first rank under the OBC category and the overall All India 14th rank, while Bhuvan scored 345/396 and bagged the All-India second rank in the common rank list (CRL) and EWS categories.

Chirag Falor of Pune bagged the All-India first rank with a score of 352/396. Sharing his experience with TNIE, Jitendra said no matter how much one studies, the JEE Advanced will be difficult. “The point is not how much you study but how well you study and understand the concepts. I studied for 12 to 13 hours daily.”

Give your mind at least one hour break, JEE topper advises aspirants

“I would give two suggestions to future aspirants - first, understand the concepts, and any exam, Mains or Advanced, will be easy to crack. Second, give your mind a break of at least one hour. Watch TV or do anything to take a break from studies. Our mind needs rest from studies. If you study too much, your mind gets exhausted and you cannot understand anything,” Jitendra said.

Bhuvan, who hails from Proddutur in Kadapa, told TNIE, “I studied for 11 to 12 hours every day. I give the credit of my success to my teachers and parents who supported me throughout and helped me stay calm mentally in the exhausting process of studying.” Bhuvan studied till Class 7 in Proddutur, and then moved to a private school in Vijayawada.Both Jitendra and Bhuvan studied for their entrance exam at the same institute in Vijayawada. They had been preparing for the exam from their school days.

Apart from Jitendra, four others bagged ranks below 50 and five bagged ranks between 50 and 100 in the OBC category from the State. Besides Bhuvan, six students bagged ranks below 50 and three bagged ranks between 50 and 100 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. Jitendra and Bhuvan had bagged All-India first and 26th rank in JEE Mains respectively. 

While both of them got into IIT-Madras zone based on their scores, they aim to get admitted to IIT-Bombay and pursue computer science. “I love maths and it is the most crucial subject for computer science (CS). IIT-Bombay is the best for CS and so I wish to get admitted there,” said Jitendra. Their admission will be decided after the counselling sessions, which will begin from Tuesday.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 has been set up by the Ministry of Education to begin the process of admissions to 111 institutes for 2020-21. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).As many as 1,50,838 candidates appeared for papers one and two of JEE Advanced. Of them, 43,204 qualified.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh JEE Advanced 2020
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp