Andhra Pradesh Skill Corporation inks MoU with ExcelR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ExcelR Solutions to impart training to engineering graduates and those pursuing final year of engineering courses as well as the faculty.

APSSDC CGM (Technical) Gujjula Ravi and ExcelR CEO Ram Ravva exchanged the MoU in the presence of APSSDC MD and CEO Arja Srikanth on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, ExcelR will impart training on data analysis, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data, emerging technologies and other courses which ensure better employment opportunities to the engineering graduates.

The APSSDC in association with ExcelR already gave one-month training programme on data science to 2,500 faculty from various engineering colleges and also to 3,272 students of ECE, CSI, IT courses in B Tech and ECE, CSE and IT courses of M Tech on data analytics for a period of 40 days online.