AP Engineering Common Entrance Test results out, 96 per cent students pass

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 30,654 candidates cleared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET), registering a pass percentage of 96.12, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Tuesday. As many as 31,891 candidates (37,167 registered) appeared for the examination.

However, the percentage of qualified students has dropped, compared to 2019 when 98.19 per cent students cleared the exam. The attendance percentage was also low, 85.20 per cent, compared to the 95 per cent last year. There was a huge difference between the attendance percentage of male and female candidates. Of the total candidates who appeared for the test, 25,160 (78.89 per cent) were males and 6,731 (21.11 per cent) females. In all, 95.8 per cent female candidates and 97.31 per cent male candidates qualified.



Of the 299 non-local candidates, 172 appeared and 163 (95. 77 per cent) qualified the test.

G Vamsi Krishna (Agricultural Engineering) from Anantapur, S Srinivasa Rao (BSC-Mathematics) from Srikakulam, T SAntosh Kumar (Ceramic technology) from Prakasam, Shaik Md. Mushtaq Ahmad (Chemical engineering) from Guntur, Kodi Teja (Computer Science and Engineering) from East Godavari, E Naresh Reddy (Electrical and Electronics) from Kadapa, Repalle Prudhvi (Electronics and Instrumentations) from Guntur, Garaga Ajay (mechanical) from Visakhapatnam, P Varun Raju (Metallurgical) from Vizianagaram stood first in their respective fields. Bejawada Aslesh Kumar from Kirshna and Juttu Santhi from Srikakukalam bagged second rank in Pharmacy.



Re-examination will be conducted for those Covid-infected students, who could not take the exam.