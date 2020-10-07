STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
English education a progressive step, choice of Telugu not taken away: Andhra government tells SC

The Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Subramanian heard the SLP moved by the State government.

Published: 07th October 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State government challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order revoking the decision to introduce English as a medium of instruction in government schools.

During the hearing, senior counsel KV Vishwanathan, appearing on behalf of the AP government, said the government took a progressive step by converting all classes from Classes  I to VI into English medium. The counsel also pointed out that the choice of  studying in Telugu medium was not taken away. 

“If someone wants their children to study in Telugu medium, they will be accommodated in mandal schools,” he clarified. He argued that there are statistics which showed 96 per cent of the parents want to send their children to English medium schools and this move will help  the marginalised sections. 

Vishwanathan submitted that those who study in vernacular language find it difficult to appear in the Supreme Court. Lack of English proficiency limits one’s opportunities, he observed. 

At this point, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that saying that persons who have studied in vernacular language are in islands of isolation is something uncharitable. Intervening, Chief Justice Bobde said the example was inappropriate.

When Vishwanathan prayed for a stay on the High Court judgment, the bench agreed to consider the stay application next week.

TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
