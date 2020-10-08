STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nirmala Sitharaman visits Vijayawada, bats for new farm laws 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said contract farming should not be seen as an agreement that would be detrimental to farmers.

Published: 08th October 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Empowerment of Farmers at Income Tax Office in Vijayawada

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on Empowerment of Farmers at Income Tax Office in Vijayawada. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the three new agriculture laws enacted by Parliament, which Opposition parties are protesting against, would give farmers a choice to sell their produce on their terms wherever they wish. She added that these reforms would help in the “complete development” of farmers, who are the backbone for an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

She said this while interacting with farmers in Vijayawada on Wednesday and briefing them on the new laws — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. She also visited Jakkula Nekkalam village near Gannavaram in Krishna district and interacted with farmers there.

Sitharaman said the three laws would give farmers a free hand to sell their produce, and asserted that agriculture market produce committees would remain intact and farmers could choose if they want to sell their produce in or outside the market committees’ yards. 

“If a farmer goes through the market committee, there will be 8-8.5 per cent taxation — 3 per cent by the market committee, 3 per cent for agriculture infrastructure and 2-2.5 per cent for middlemen. With these three new laws, if a farmer opts to trade outside this system, there won’t be any taxation, so the farmers will benefit. They can decide where and to whom they want to sell,” she explained.

Sitharaman also said contract farming should not be seen as an agreement that would be detrimental to farmers. “It will not be a one-sided agreement in favour of purchasers. Why are we hesitating to give farmers the choice to sell their produce on their terms? In independent India, all those who produce a commodity have access to free markets except farmers. Why are we hesitating to give farmers that choice and right?” she asked during the interaction with farmers and stakeholders organised by the BJP State unit in the evening.

To a query on whether the new laws would leave AMCs redundant, she said, “If they become more robust and respond to the needs of farmers by offering attractive prices, why should we presume they will become redundant?”

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations against the three laws, the minister pointed out that the Congress, in its 2019 election manifesto, said it would disband the entire APMC system and facilitate free trade across the country. “We also had it in our manifesto and fulfilled it. Why is the Opposition now claiming it would be detrimental to farmers? Does it mean they lied in their manifesto for votes?” she asked during a press conference earlier in the day. She also sought to clarify that the Centre was not overstepping its powers by interfering in States’ matters.

“APMC is a State law and agriculture is a State subject. But trade of the produce is in the Centre’s purview and that is the only thing we amended,” she noted.If there are any issues, a committee at the district-level headed by the Collector will resolve them. This means farmers needn’t go anywhere to sell their produce, or resolve their issues regarding trade,” the minister elaborated.

She also said Minimum Support Price would continue, and noted that during the UPA regime, MSP was mostly restricted to paddy and wheat, which, she claimed, led to a drop in cultivation of coarse grains as farmers opted for produce with MSP. “Now, besides wheat and paddy, there are 22-23 commodities in the MSP list. This helped in continuation of cultivation of other crops too.”

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Aatmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp