Rs five crore for Dasara fete at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Moola Nakshatram day during Navaratri celebrations, according to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD).

The temple trust board held a meeting on Wednesday to review arrangements for the nine-day Dasara festivities, which will be held from October 17 to 25. The invitation poster for Devi Navaratri festival was released. The trust board passed as many as 37 resolutions regarding the arrangements for the annual temple festival and other development works.

Addressing the media, temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu said the budget for the festivities is estimated at Rs 5 crore. Elaborate arrangements will be made for the festival as per Covid-19 protocol.

“Devotees will be given only laddu prasadam this year due to Covid-19. Only people with online Darshan tickets will be allowed to visit the temple,” the EO said.