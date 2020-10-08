TDP MP seeks CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explanation on Delhi visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu has demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explain to the people whether or not he fought for their rights of the State during his just-concluded visit to New Delhi.

The Chief Minister's silence gives rise to doubts that he visited Delhi only to save himself from the illegal assets cases against him, he observed.

In his election affidavit, Jagan said that he was accused in 32 cases and 11 of which were being investigated by the CBI, the MP recalled.

​Addressing the media on Wednesday, the TDP MP said that the voters gave the YSRC 22 Lok Sabha MPs, six Rajya Sabha MPs and 151 MLAs to fight for the state.

Jagan did not have the minimum courtesy to hold a press conference to inform the people of the State about what he garnered for AP (from his Delhi visit), Rammohan Naidu pointed out.

He asked whether or not the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister about fulfilling its promises, including Special Category Status, Visakhapatnam railway zone and other provisions mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

After the elections, Jagan was not even talking about SCS, giving rise to doubts, he said.