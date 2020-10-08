STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MP seeks CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explanation on Delhi visit

​Addressing the media on Wednesday, the TDP MP said that the voters gave the YSRC 22 Lok Sabha MPs, six Rajya Sabha MPs and 151 MLAs to fight for the state. 

Published: 08th October 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu has demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explain to the people whether or not he fought for their rights of the State during his just-concluded visit to New Delhi. 

The Chief Minister's silence gives rise to doubts that he visited Delhi only to save himself from the illegal assets cases against him, he observed.

In his election affidavit, Jagan said that he was accused in 32 cases and 11 of which were being investigated by the CBI, the MP recalled. 

​Addressing the media on Wednesday, the TDP MP said that the voters gave the YSRC 22 Lok Sabha MPs, six Rajya Sabha MPs and 151 MLAs to fight for the state. 

Jagan did not have the minimum courtesy to hold a press conference to inform the people of the State about what he garnered for AP (from his Delhi visit), Rammohan Naidu pointed out. 

He asked whether or not the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister about fulfilling its promises, including Special Category Status, Visakhapatnam railway zone and other provisions mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. 

After the elections, Jagan was not even talking about SCS, giving rise to doubts, he said.

 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp