Andhra Pradesh confident of getting nod to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department is confident of getting clearance for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which is being vehemently opposed by the Telangana government, from the Centre.

As the Union Jal Shakti Ministry said that it would notify the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for monitoring and regulating the water utilisation from the common reservoirs of the Telugu States, the officials are of the view that it will help convince the ministry that Telangana’s claim that AP would draw more water does not hold any water.

In the Apex Council meeting held earlier this week, the Jal Shakti Ministry directed both the States to submit the detailed project reports (DPRs) of all the new projects — those which do not have allocation under Krishna Water Disputes-I award nor are listed in the schedule XI of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 — and assured that the technical appraisal of the same would be done very soon.

The state government argued that there was neither any proposal for drawl of additional water more than what has been allocated to Andhra Pradesh nor any new storage and ayacut.



“The project is to supplement the needs of existing and ongoing projects of AP. So, once the jurisdiction is notified, the operational control will be in the Centre’s (board’s) control. There will not be any scope for using more than what is allocated as the board will stop the release if we use more than our share. In this context, the union ministry said that if what we presented is true, then there should not be any problem for giving technical clearance. It promised to expedite the technical clearance so there shouldn’t be any problem for the project,” a senior official explained.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, made a strong argument in favour of the project, stating the government had ‘no other option’ but to go for a supplementing scheme as Telangana was taking up new projects that would ‘disallow’ drawl of Srisailam water at levels over 800 feet.

However, the state government, which has already finalised the developer for the project, is likely to wait for sometime before sending the DPR for technical clearance.It may be noted that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao threatened to build a new barrage in Krishna basin at Pedda Maroor near Alampur to utilise 3 TMC per day, if AP goes ahead with Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and expansion of Pothireddypadu canal system.

Another hurdle is the National Green Tribunal verdict. Even though the NGT concluded the hearing 35 days ago, it is yet to pronounce its judgment. The application was filed by a Telangana farmer alleging that the project would be detrimental to his State besides damaging the environment. However, the committee appointed by the tribunal submitted a report that the project does not need prior environment clearance.

Hurdles ahead

It faces vehement opposition from the Telangana government

Another hurdle is NGT judgement, which is pending

KCR threatened to build a new barrage in Krishna basin at Pedda Maroor