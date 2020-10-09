STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court pulls up police for not rectifying mistakes despite reminders

The petitioner's lawyer said the situation could be understood if one considers the fact that a person detained by the police was not being produced in court within 24 hours. 

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has once again expressed displeasure with the State police. In scathing comments, it said CBI office may have to be set up in the State given the poor police investigation and found fault with cops for failing to rectify mistakes despite repeated reminders.

A division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Uma Devi, which heard a few habeas corpus petitions on Thursday, said it was regrettable that there was no change in the functioning of the police even though the DGP himself was summoned to the court and asked to make amends. 

“What should we think when habeas corpus petitions against the police are being filed? We have cases of intimidation of lawyers before us... why is it that police are incorrigible despite repeated warnings? If this continues, CBI office may have to be set up in the state,” the bench said.

The petitioner’s lawyer said the situation could be understood if one considers the fact that a person detained by the police was not being produced in court within 24 hours. 

Government advocate interjected stating that generalising an isolated case wasn’t correct. Responding to it, the bench said it may have to order a CBI probe into the habeas corpus petition under its scrutiny.

In his arguments, government advocate Prasad said the petition had misleading information. He urged the court not to order probe by an independent agency but transfer the case to another district. To this, the bench replied that police in another district too come under the government.The bench deferred hearing to October 12.

