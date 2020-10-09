Chandrababu Naidu says CM Jagan failed in controlling COVID-19, bats for cluster-based plans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has miserably failed in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and rescuing those affected due to the pandemic in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the responsibility of boosting confidence of people lies on the government. But this government ignored the same and left the people in the lurch, he alleged.

Making his opening remarks at the ‘apfightscorona’ online forum with Covid warriors and those affected financially due the pandemic on Thursday, the TDP chief said that the government should give equal emphasis on the fight against the deadly virus and the economic revival measures. AP stood at number 2 in the number of infections in the country and number 1 in virus cases per lakh population, he pointed out.

Naidu suggested that a more focused, cluster-based approach was necessary to effectively prevent the disastrous impact of the second wave infections.

“The TDP conducted four webinars to spread awareness. The www.apfightscorona.com started by the TDP was the first-of-its-kind platform to highlight the plight of people who lost their jobs and incomes due to Covid. Through the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation, weekly Sunday bulletins on best practices were being sent to the Prime Minister’s Office,” Naidu said.

As many as 1,005 people have reported their problems on the TDP website. “41% of them are related to losing jobs, 23% on financial problems.”