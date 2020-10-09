STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu says CM Jagan failed in controlling COVID-19, bats for cluster-based plans

Andhra stood at number 2 in the number of infections in the country and number 1 in COVID-19 cases per lakh population, said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 09th October 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy  has miserably failed in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and rescuing those affected due to the pandemic in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the responsibility of boosting confidence of people lies on the government. But this government ignored the same and left the people in the lurch, he alleged. 

Making his opening remarks at the ‘apfightscorona’ online forum with Covid warriors and those affected financially due the pandemic on Thursday, the TDP chief said that the government should give equal emphasis on the fight against the deadly virus and the economic revival measures. AP stood at number 2 in the number of infections in the country and number 1 in virus cases per lakh population, he pointed out. 

Naidu suggested that a more focused, cluster-based approach was necessary to effectively prevent the disastrous impact of the second wave infections. 

“The TDP conducted four webinars to spread awareness. The www.apfightscorona.com started by the TDP was the first-of-its-kind platform to highlight the plight of people who lost their jobs and incomes due to Covid. Through the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation, weekly Sunday bulletins on best practices were being sent to the Prime Minister’s Office,” Naidu said.  

As many as 1,005 people have reported their problems on the TDP website. “41% of them are related to losing jobs, 23% on financial problems.”

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp