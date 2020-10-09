STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC MLA Rambabu counters TDP claims on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Delhi visit

Despite Covid and other pressing issues, Modi spoke to Jagan for over 40 minutes.

Published: 09th October 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Countering the allegations of the Opposition that the recent Delhi visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was a personal one, YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu on Thursday asserted that the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to protect the interests of the State and seek pending funds.

Speaking to the media, he said it was ridiculous on the part of the TDP leaders to claim that the Chief Minister had gone to Delhi to get the cases against him quashed.  He questioned whether it is possible for the Prime Minister to interfere in the judicial process. 

​“The Chief Minister discussed the welfare schemes of the State and sought pending funds during his meeting with the Prime Minister. There was no personal agenda,” Ambati clarified.   

Despite Covid and other pressing issues, Modi spoke to Jagan for over 40 minutes. The speculative stories planted by the TDP in its friendly media need not to be answered and there is no need to give a detailed account of the discussions held in Delhi between the two leaders, he added. 

