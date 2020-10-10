Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh decline to 47,665 as recoveries rise to 6.9 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,44,864 as 5,145 more cases emerged in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. With another 6,110 patients discharged from Covid hospitals across the State, the total number of recoveries rose to 6,91,040. Thirty-one new fatalities took the coronavirus toll to 6,159. The total number of active cases in the State stood at 47,665 now.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 70,521 samples, including 36,392 rapid antigen samples, were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 64,20,474 samples have been tested so far.

None of the 13 districts reported a daily count of more than 1,000 cases. The highest number of 862 cases was recorded in West Godavari, followed by 757 in Chittoor, 738 in East Godavari and 486 in Prakasam. The lowest number of 139 cases was reported from Srikakulam.

East Godavari continued to top of the list in the Covid tally with 1,04,636 cases, followed by West Godavari with 73,391, Chittoor with 68,903, Anantapur with 60,285, Guntur with 58,941, Kurnool with 57,811, Nellore with 56,068, Prakasam with 53,488 and Visakhapatnam with 52,037. Nine of the total 13 districts in the State, recorded more than 50,000 Covid cases. Krishna reported the lowest number of 31,020 corona cases.

Of the total 31 fatalities, Prakasam recorded five, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam four each, Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore three each, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari one each.

Chittoor with a total of 696 deaths topped the list, followed by East Godavari with 561, Guntur with 555, Anantapur with 520 and Prakasam with 517. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest Covid toll of 224 in the State.