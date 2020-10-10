STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh decline to 47,665 as recoveries rise to 6.9 lakh

The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,44,864 as 5,145 more cases emerged in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. 

Published: 10th October 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of people visiting Tirumala at Alipiri check point on Friday | Madhav K

A health worker collects swab samples of people visiting Tirumala at Alipiri check point on Friday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,44,864 as 5,145 more cases emerged in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. With another 6,110 patients discharged from Covid hospitals across the State, the total number of recoveries rose to 6,91,040. Thirty-one new fatalities took the coronavirus toll to 6,159. The total number of active cases in the State stood at 47,665 now.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 70,521 samples, including 36,392 rapid antigen samples, were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 64,20,474 samples have been tested so far.

None of the 13 districts reported a daily count of more than 1,000 cases. The highest number of 862 cases was recorded in West Godavari, followed by 757 in Chittoor, 738 in East Godavari and 486 in Prakasam. The lowest number of 139 cases was reported from Srikakulam.

East Godavari continued to top of the list in the Covid tally with 1,04,636 cases, followed by West Godavari with 73,391, Chittoor with 68,903, Anantapur with 60,285, Guntur with 58,941, Kurnool with 57,811, Nellore with 56,068, Prakasam with 53,488 and Visakhapatnam with 52,037. Nine of the total 13 districts in the State, recorded more than 50,000 Covid cases. Krishna reported the  lowest number of 31,020 corona cases. 

Of the total 31 fatalities, Prakasam recorded five, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam four each, Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore three each, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari one each. 

Chittoor with a total of 696 deaths topped the list, followed by East Godavari with 561, Guntur with 555, Anantapur with 520 and Prakasam with 517. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest Covid toll of 224 in the State.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp