Can’t hold local body polls now due to Covid-19: Government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to inform it about when can it hold panchayat elections. A division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Mahehswari and Justice K Lalitha issued a notice to the SEC to this effect on a petition filed by advocate T Yogesh and others urging the court to issue directions to hold the polls.

The bench sought to know what the objection to holding the polls could be, when the Election Commission had allowed Assembly elections in some States. Appearing on behalf of the government, lawyer C Suman submitted that there was no scope for elections in the State in view of the severity of the pandemic. Since the SEC’s advocate was not available via videoconference, the bench issued a notice and deferred the hearing to November 2.