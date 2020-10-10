Capital scam: Andhra Pradesh High Court defers implead petition hearing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday deferred till next week the hearing on the implead petition filed by advocate Mamata Rani from Mahabubnagar in Telangana challenging the interim orders issued by the court on the cases filed by the Anti Corruption Bureau in Amaravati land scam. Chief Justice JK Maheshwari issued orders to this effect.

Submitting that they have filed a counter to the implead petition, advocate Pranati, representing former Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, argued that even as the High Court issued directions against publishing the details related to the case filed by the ACB against the former AG in the media, the details were posted on Facebook .

Government pleader C Suman said that Facebook was not a respondent in the supplementary petition and the role of the State government was limited to deleting the posts and sought the court to take other steps in this regard. The High Court was informed to direct the Centre to take the necessary steps. Mamata informed the court that she will file a reply to Dammalapati’s counter on the implead petition.

When the court sought the status of the Special Leave Petition filed in the Supreme Court by the State government challenging the High Court directions, the government pleader said it will come up for hearing next week.