STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pandemic leaves idol makers in a dilemma as festive season nears

Gangadhar appealed to the government to extend financial assistance to them as they are severely hit due to the pandemic and poor sales. 

Published: 10th October 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

idol makers
By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several traditional idol makers in and around the city who pinned hopes on earning some money during Dasara are now left in a dilemma as the police have denied permission for the festival committees to celebrate the nine-day festivities in a grand manner as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to TNIE, A Durga Rao, who owns a workshop at Nunna, said that he has been in this business for the past three years. He recalled that his business was severely affected during Ganesh Chaturthi as the State government had denied permission for setting up pandals.

“I have invested around `5 lakh for making 80 Ganesh idols of various sizes, but received limited number of orders from customers following the curbs imposed by the government due to the spread of virus. Only 20 idols were sold pushing me into debt,” he lamented.

“When it comes to Dasara festivities, the demand for the idols of Goddess Durga will be more from the rural areas as each village will have their own goddess as per the beliefs of the devotees. After a bitter experience during Ganesh Chaturthi, we have decided to make only 35 idols of Goddess Durga in various forms capping the height to 2 ft, 3 ft and 5 ft. I have taken a loan of `1 lakh from a private moneylender,” he explained. 

“So far, three idols of 5 ft height were sold. These idols will be installed in the temples in rural areas a day before the commencement of the festivities,” Durga Rao said.

Another idol maker Ch Gangadhar said he usually starts receiving bookings for the idols a month before the commencement of Dasara festivities, but this year has been different, thanks to Covid-19. However, the Ganesh Chaturthi is different to that of Dasara Navaratri as temple committees will install these idols on the temple premises and adorn the goddess in various avatars during the nine-day festivities, he hoped.

“Every year, the Marwari community in the city celebrates the festival on a grand note by installing the idols in their houses. This season too, a few of them have enquired about the prices of idols, but didn’t make any bookings so far,” he said. 

Gangadhar appealed to the government to extend financial assistance to them as they are severely hit due to the pandemic and poor sales. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
idol makers Dasara Covid-19 festive season
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp