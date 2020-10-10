Pandemic leaves idol makers in a dilemma as festive season nears

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several traditional idol makers in and around the city who pinned hopes on earning some money during Dasara are now left in a dilemma as the police have denied permission for the festival committees to celebrate the nine-day festivities in a grand manner as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to TNIE, A Durga Rao, who owns a workshop at Nunna, said that he has been in this business for the past three years. He recalled that his business was severely affected during Ganesh Chaturthi as the State government had denied permission for setting up pandals.

“I have invested around `5 lakh for making 80 Ganesh idols of various sizes, but received limited number of orders from customers following the curbs imposed by the government due to the spread of virus. Only 20 idols were sold pushing me into debt,” he lamented.

“When it comes to Dasara festivities, the demand for the idols of Goddess Durga will be more from the rural areas as each village will have their own goddess as per the beliefs of the devotees. After a bitter experience during Ganesh Chaturthi, we have decided to make only 35 idols of Goddess Durga in various forms capping the height to 2 ft, 3 ft and 5 ft. I have taken a loan of `1 lakh from a private moneylender,” he explained.

“So far, three idols of 5 ft height were sold. These idols will be installed in the temples in rural areas a day before the commencement of the festivities,” Durga Rao said.

Another idol maker Ch Gangadhar said he usually starts receiving bookings for the idols a month before the commencement of Dasara festivities, but this year has been different, thanks to Covid-19. However, the Ganesh Chaturthi is different to that of Dasara Navaratri as temple committees will install these idols on the temple premises and adorn the goddess in various avatars during the nine-day festivities, he hoped.

“Every year, the Marwari community in the city celebrates the festival on a grand note by installing the idols in their houses. This season too, a few of them have enquired about the prices of idols, but didn’t make any bookings so far,” he said.

Gangadhar appealed to the government to extend financial assistance to them as they are severely hit due to the pandemic and poor sales.